Association Féminine de Chebba: 24 players, staff members suffer injuries in bus accident

Twenty-four Association Sportive Féminine de Chebba (Asf Ch) junior team players and technical staff members were injured Sunday when their bus overturned on Sousse-Tunis highway. The team was heading to Hammamet to take on ASF Hammamet in a National Handball Championship quarter-final game .

No serious injuries were reported, said Spokesperson for Civil Protection Moez Triaa. Four Civil Protection ambulances were dispatched to the spot. The injured were taken to the regional hospitals of Ennfidha and Bouficha and the teaching hospital of Sahloul.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

