ATCT, UNIDO agree to foster South-South and Triangular Industrial Cooperation

The Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (French: ATCT) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) agreed to pool efforts and work in close collaboration on sustainable industrial development and innovation projects. ATCT Director General Mohamed Blidi and UNIDO Country Representative Lassaad Ben Hassine voiced commitment, at a working session held recently, to foster South-South and Triangular Industrial Cooperation and promote success stories about projects in the industrial sector. The two officials emphasised the need to strengthen ATCT's role in South-South and triangular cooperation and the development of Tunisian expertise, the purpose being to support Arab and African countries. This is possible through projects to build capacities and promote the exchange of experiences and proven solutions. A proposal for a memorandum of understanding was also discussed to establish a solid basis for fruitful cooperation. UNIDO is currently overseeing 12 projects with US$ 37 million in a total combined budget in various sectors such as handicrafts, agriculture, environment, industry 4.0 and women's empowerment. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse