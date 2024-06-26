Athletics – Arab U23 Championships: two new silver medals for Tunisia

Tunis: Tunisian athletes Islem Kthiri and Chayma Chouikh won two more silver medals on Monday, the second day of the Arab U-23 Championships in Ismailia, Egypt. Kthiri won the silver medal in the heptathlon with 4,652 points, while Chouikh finished second in the discus with a throw of 51.41m. On Sunday, Oussama Farhat and Rayène Cherni won silver and bronze respectively in the 10,000m race. Tunisia is represented by 8 athletes at these championships: Rihab Dhahri (1500m and 3000m steeplechase), Oussama Farhat, Rayène Cherni and Mayssa Boughdir (10,000m race), Chayma Chouikh and Ghfrane Hammadi (discus and shot put), Islem Kethiri (heptathlon) and Sinda Garma (hammer). Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse