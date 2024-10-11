Atiwa West NCCE urges civic engagement to ensure peaceful elections

The Atiwa West District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged citizens to play a crucial role in maintaining peace and calm during and after the upcoming general elections in December. This call to action came during the inaugural meeting of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee, (IPDC) held on the theme: 'Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved.' Mr. Joseph Owusu Koranteng, the Atiwa West District Director of the NCCE, delivered a presentation on the critical issues of disinformation, misinformation, and monetization in politics. He explained how these factors could influence public opinion, sway voting behaviours, and ultimately undermine the integrity of elections. He stressed the detrimental effects of misinformation and disinformation, noting that they lead to an erosion of trust in the electoral process. 'When voters are exposed to false information, they may become skeptical of the information they receive, leading to confusion and doubt about the legitimacy of election outcomes,' he said. He warned that such erosion of trust can weaken the foundation of democracy by casting doubt on the fairness and transparency of the electoral system. Additionally, he addressed the issue of monetization in politics, stating that it undermined the democratic process, emphasizing that when voters are influenced by financial incentives in exchange for their votes, it distorts the true intentions of the electorate. 'Decisions made under such circumstances are often not in the public's best interest but rather serve the interests of those with financial power,' he added. He further explained that this practice eroded the fundamental principles of democracy and could lead to corruption and a lack of accountability within the political system. He stressed the importance of upholding transparency and integrity in elections to ensure that the voice of the people was not overshadowed by monetary influences. During his presentation, Mr. Harold Yamoah, Superintendent of the Ghana Polic e Service, detailed the significance of the 1994 Public Order Act 491. He emphasised the importance of notifying the police about events such as rallies, demonstrations, processions, outdooring ceremonies, and the enstooling of chiefs to ensure proper guidance and protection. He clarified that the notification letter to the police was not a request for permission but a means of providing essential information about planned activities. That, he said, allowed the police to offer security, maintain law and order, and prevent potential clashes. In his speech, Osaberima Dr. Owusu Beyeeman, Chief of Muoso and Chairman of the committee, highlighted the necessity of adherence to laws in maintaining peace. 'Laws are expected to control us in uncontrollable situations, hence the need for all to help maintain peace during and after the general elections,' he stated. The inaugural ceremony saw the participation of various stakeholders, including security services, representatives from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and persons with disabilities (PWDs). Others were the Association of Tailors and Dressmakers, Hairdressers and Beauticians, the Drivers Cooperative Union, religious bodies, the District Assembly, traditional authorities, and representatives from political parties including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Ghana Union Movement (GUM). The committee's leadership comprised Osaberima Dr. Owusu Beyeeman, Muosohene, as Chairman; co-chaired by Reverend Stephen Kwarteng from the Assemblies of God Church and Chairman of the Local Council of Churches. Ms. Love Beatrice Elimons, Magistrate of the Kwabeng District Court, officially swore in the committee's executives and members. She led them in pledging allegiance to the communiqué issued by the NCCE, the Official Oath, and the Oath of Secrecy. Mr. Joseph Owusu Koranteng, the NCCE District Director, was appointed as the committee's secretary, with Ms. Mercy Adjoa Bonnie from the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) serving as his assistant. Source: Ghana News Agency