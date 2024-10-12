Atronie Health Center launches ‘Network of Practice’ to achieve health outcomes ??

The Atronie Health Center in the Sunyani Municipality has launched a 'Network of Practice' (NOP) to strengthen collaborations between health facilities in the area to achieve better health outcomes. The NOP is an initiative of the government being implemented by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) with support from the World Bank aimed at strengthening linkages between health facilities and improving healthcare delivery in the country. With the launch, Madam Rita Atia, a Physician Assistant at the Atronie Health Center told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) compounds and other health facilities within the Atronie enclave would collaborate effectively in meeting the health demand needs of the rural folks. She said the 'Atrione Health Center has now become the mother of all health facilities in the Antwikrom Sub District of the GHS' working to advance the attainment of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the area. Madam Atia said the area had more than 2,800 p eople with two public health centers, six CHPS compounds and a private health center, saying with the policy implementation all those facilities would work together to improve healthcare delivery. That would thereby bring healthcare delivery to the doorstep of the rural people and lessen the pressure on major health facilities in the Sunyani Municipality. ?Mr Eric Nyarko, the Bono Regional Coordinator of the NOP explained that the implementation of the policy also facilitated effective collaboration between major stakeholders in health including Ambulance Services, traditional authorities. Dr Richard Adinkra-Kyeremeh, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Health, expressed worry about the existing gaps in the nation's health coverage, saying the policy would greatly help tackle those gaps. Nana Amponsem Darko II, the Chief of Atronie lauded the implementation of the policy and advised the health workers in the area to remain professional and also had a little patience when attending to clients. Source: Ghan a News Agency