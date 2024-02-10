Average export price of olive oil records 74% increase in last quarter (ONH)

The average export price of olive oil recorded an increase of 74% from November 2023 to January 2024, going from 14,880 D/tonnes to 25,854 D/tonnes, according to data published on Saturday by the National Olive Oil Office (French: ONH). As a result, revenues from Tunisian olive oil exports increased to 1,590 million dinars (MD), compared to 940 million dinars (MD), from November 2023 to January 2024. Yet the quantities of olive oil exported reported a decrease, going from 63,169 tonnes to 61,506 tonnes. As for packaged olive oil, the quantities exported, during the last quarter, increased by 9% compared to the same period last year, thus reaching 6,397 tonnes and generating revenues of 177 million dinars. During this season, olive oil production is expected to be between 210,000 and 220,000 tonnes, compared to 217,000 tonnes during the past season, according to the National Agricultural Observatory (ONAGRI). In 2023, the value of Tunisian olive oil exports reached 3.8 billion dinars, compared to 2.5 bil lion dinars at the end of 2022. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse