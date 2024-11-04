Awadada Agbesi Awusu II Calls for Unity to Promote Successful Hogbetsotso Festival.

Keta: Togbi Agbeshie Awusu II, the 'Awadada' of Anlo State in the Volta Region, has urged the citizens of Anlo to prioritize peace and unity during the upcoming 2024 Hogbetsotso festival and beyond to facilitate development in the region. Emphasizing the importance of togetherness, Awadada stated that without peace and unity, communities would struggle to develop, stressing the need for collective growth in Anloland. According to Ghana News Agency, Awadada made these remarks during this year's Anlo Hogbetsotso health walk, organized by the central planning committee and Jubilee Radio in Keta. He encouraged all the 36 States of Anlo to unite for progress, highlighting that a divided kingdom cannot advance. The event was also a platform to pass down the historical and cultural heritage of Anlo to younger generations, including the story of how their ancestors escaped from Togbi 'Agokorli' of Nortsey in Togo. Awadada also urged Anlo citizens to showcase their best Ewe local dishes, such as 'Amadetsi and Aborbi tadi', to visitors to promote the area globally. He emphasized the importance of celebrating the cultural heritage through various forms of traditional expression, including drumming, songs, and traditional attire, while also appealing to political parties to conduct clean campaigns devoid of derogatory language in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections. The event saw participation from institutions like the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ghana Health Service, and the Electoral Commission, who engaged with attendees during the health walk. Thousands of youths from all the 36 States of Anlo and beyond participated in the 2024 Hogbetsotso health walk, which started at Jubilee Radio and concluded at Keta Palace Beach Resort. The event was supported by MTN Ghana and the Amegashie family of Royal Beach Resort in Keta.