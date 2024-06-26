Axim holds symposium on youth empowerment

The Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area, Awulae Attibrukusu III, has stressed the need to empower the youth in Axim in a bid to contribute their quota to the development of the community and society. He said the youth held the key to the future and as such they needed to be well-equipped with education, knowledge, skills, discipline and traditional values. Awulae Attibrukusu III was speaking at a Symposium on 'Youth Empowerment' at Axim in the Nzema-East Municipality of the Western Region. It was initiated by the office of the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area and organized by ENEA Motivational Group under the theme: 'Axim We Can.' It was attended by school children, traditional rulers, politicians, staff at the Ghana Education Service, students, Immigration officers, Ghana Police Service, Forestry Commission, the media and a cross section of the public. Awulae Attibrukusu III said he initiated the symposium with a heart full of hope and determination to confront the challenges fa cing the community and to pave the way for a brighter future for the youth. 'Today, we face significant issues: social and cultural indiscipline, economic stagnation, academic struggles, and a growing disconnect between our leadership and the youth. These challenges have cast a shadow over the potential of our community, but I firmly believe that together, we can turn this tide.' The Paramount Chief said education was the cornerstone of development, however, the community seemed to be witnessing a decline in academic performance among the youth. He called on the Ghana Education Service to ensure that schools were well-equipped, teachers well-trained, and students motivated and supported. The traditional ruler urged students to embrace their education with all their might, seek knowledge, ask questions, and strive for excellence. He reminded the youth that education was their passport to the future, and it was the most powerful weapon they could use to change the world. Addressing Unemployment and Econom ic Empowerment, he said the issue of unemployment among the youth was deeply troubling. 'Our educational system must align with the job market, and we must create opportunities for our young people. Vocational training, apprenticeships, and support for entrepreneurship are crucial steps towards this goal.' He said the traditional council was committed to working with local businesses, industries, and governmental bodies to create a vibrant job market and foster a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth. The Paramount Chief encouraged the youth to think creatively, take risks, and seize the opportunities that came their way. On Rebuilding Trust and Respect in Leadership, Awulae said respect for leadership and community values was essential for progress. 'It is disheartening to hear that trust in our leaders is waning. As your Paramount Chief, I am committed to restoring this trust. Leadership must be transparent, accountable, and in constant dialogue with the people it serves.' The Cath olic Archbishop of Cape-Coast, Most Reverend Charles Palmer Buckle asked students of the town to be proud of their roots and emulate the shining examples of prominent indigenes from the town such as George Paa Grant, Dr Ephraim Amu and Dr Kwame Nkrumah from Nkroful not far away from Axim who have contributed their quota to Ghana. He told the students and youth of the town that with zeal and determination, they would make their mark to put Axim on a higher pedestal. Archbishop Palmer Buckle advised parents in the town to take care of their children in school and nurture them to become responsible in future. Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema-East, Mr Eric Essien said the Assembly had made plans to bring parents, teachers and the Community on board to enact a legislation to regulate the conduct of school children to stay indoors and learn at home in the evening. He said the Assembly would continue to partner stakeholders to fashion out human-centered policies which inured to the development of studen ts and the youth. Mr Essien hinted that the Assembly had decided to award dedicated indigenes, who have contributed to the development of Axim and Ghana at large. Nzema-East Municipal Director of Education, Mr Daniel Kofie Effin said youth education was a tool for improved performance and development and advised students in the town to take their studies seriously. He said the youth needed to be empowered through quality education and skilled training and urged parents to partner school authorities to nurture and instill discipline in their children to grow into responsible adulthood. The immediate past Municipal Chief Executive for Nzema-East, Madam Elizabeth Amoah, an indigene of Axim, advised students and youth to venture into entrepreneurship in addition to acquiring education. She said education equipped people with knowledge and skills but one needed entrepreneurial mind to make it in life. Madam Amoah said apart from her political and other careers, she had ventured into entrepreneurship to make a meaningful living. The former Vice-Chancellor of University for Development Studies (UDS), Professor Sagary Nokoe also encouraged students and youth of Axim to pursue education to the highest level. He said education provided a lot of avenues and opportunities in life and hoped the symposium would go a long way to challenge students and youth of Axim to push harder to the top in society. Source: Ghana News Agency