Sports

Basketball – Olympic Pre-qualifying Tournament: Tunisia’s squad for Group 2 qualifiers

Web DeskComments Off on Basketball – Olympic Pre-qualifying Tournament: Tunisia’s squad for Group 2 qualifiers

The Tunisian basketball team will take part in the Group 2 Pre-qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from August 12 to 20 in Lagos, Nigeria. Portuguese coach Mario Palma has called up 15 players for a training camp that begins in Monastir on Monday. They are Amor Abada, Zied Channoufi, Achraf Gannouni, Houssem Mhamli, Mehdi Sayeh, Ahmed Edhif, Yassine Toumi, Jawhar Jawadi, Lassad Chouaya, Wassef Methnani, Fares Lahiani, Ahmed Daami, Mohamed Fares Echi, Béchir Ben Yahia and Mortadha Ben Taher. Tunisia, DR Congo, Cameroon and Guinea will battle it out in Group 2, while Senegal, Mali, Uganda and Nigeria will compete in Group 1. The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners progressing to the final. The winner of the final will play the qualifying tournament for Paris 2024.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
Sports

World Para Athletics Championship: Walid Katila bags gold

Web Desk

Paralympic champion Walid Katila, on Monday, bagged the gold medal in 800m T34 at the World Para Athletics Championship held in Paris, France, clocking 1:39.23.He took the country’s medal tally to 12 medals: 7 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.Source: Agenc…
Sports

Zimbabwe: FC Platinum’s Opponents Face Coach Setback

Web Desk

FC PLATINUM’S opponents in the CAF Champions League football preliminary round, GD Sagrada Esperanca, have been dealt a huge blow after their coach was barred from sitting on the bench by CAF because he does not possess the required qualifications.Roqu…
Sports

World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 2023: Hafnaoui through to 1500m freestyle’s final

Web Desk

Tunisian world champion Ayoub Hafanoui on Saturday qualified to the final of the World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 1500m freestyle competition, topping his group and achieving the best time in all groups, after clocking 14:49.53. The final is due…