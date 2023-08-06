Basketball – Olympic Pre-qualifying Tournament: Tunisia’s squad for Group 2 qualifiers

The Tunisian basketball team will take part in the Group 2 Pre-qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from August 12 to 20 in Lagos, Nigeria. Portuguese coach Mario Palma has called up 15 players for a training camp that begins in Monastir on Monday. They are Amor Abada, Zied Channoufi, Achraf Gannouni, Houssem Mhamli, Mehdi Sayeh, Ahmed Edhif, Yassine Toumi, Jawhar Jawadi, Lassad Chouaya, Wassef Methnani, Fares Lahiani, Ahmed Daami, Mohamed Fares Echi, Béchir Ben Yahia and Mortadha Ben Taher. Tunisia, DR Congo, Cameroon and Guinea will battle it out in Group 2, while Senegal, Mali, Uganda and Nigeria will compete in Group 1. The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners progressing to the final. The winner of the final will play the qualifying tournament for Paris 2024.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse