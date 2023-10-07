BCT: foreign exchange reserves up to 120 days of imports

Tunisia's foreign exchange reserves in local currency stood at an estimated TND 26.9 billion, covering 120 days of imports during the first week of October 2023, according to the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT). Foreign exchange reserves during the same period last year were estimated at TND 23.5 billion, covering about 113 days of imports. The exchange rate of the euro against the dinar on October 6, 2023 was approximately TND 3.348 and the exchange rate of the dollar against the dinar was TND 3.183.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse