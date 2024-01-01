Be courageous and have faith in God – Catechist Agbo

Kpone: The Catechist of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Trinity Preaching Post, Kpone Shanghai, Catechist Isaac Agbo, has urge Christians to be courageous and have faith in God through the new year. He noted this during his new year's message to church with a Bible quote from Zephaniah 3 verse 9 and said that as Christians, they have to stand firm in the Lord and only trust in him. He also stated that, as Christians, they have to uphold their faith and believe in the Lord that he would lead them in the new year. He added that, through their trials and tribulations, the Lord God has promised to take great delight in them, and in his love, he will no longer rebuke them but will rejoice over them with joyous songs. 'The Lord is with you this year; you will sing a joyous song. The Lord has so many blessings for you; whatever you desire will be yours. Do not be afraid of any trials and temptations, but be courageous and have faith in the Lord, he said. He urged Christians to remain strong in unity and be c onfident that the Lord will lead them through the year. The church sang praise and adoration songs to thank the Lord for successfully guiding them through the previous year and ushering them into a new season. Source: Ghana News Agency