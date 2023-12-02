Ben Arous – Local elections: Campaigning begins in 80 constituencies

The electoral campaign for the December 24, 2023 local elections began on Saturday in the Ben Arous governorate and will continue until December 22, with the participation of 253 candidates.

These candidates are vying for 80 seats spread across 12 local councils, as many delegations in the region, and 12 seats reserved for candidates with special needs.

The Ben Arous governorate has 76 imadas and 12 delegations, with 80 constituencies and 156 polling stations.

Of these constituencies, 22 are represented by a single candidate each, 25 have two candidates each, and the remaining 33 are represented by three or more candidates.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse