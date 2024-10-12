Beneficiaries of skill up Ellembelle initiative praise Armah-Kofi Buah

Beneficiaries of the Skill-Up Ellembelle Initiative, have lauded efforts of the MP on the impact the initiative was making on youth in the area in terms of self-employment and poverty alleviation. The initiative, rolled out by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah is designed to enhance their economic empowerment. Ms Christina Mawuli, a beneficiary and now an apprentice at the Paul's Peace Fashion Design Shop at Aiyinasi, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on behalf of other beneficiaries lauded the MP for the life-changing initiative which had offered them the rare opportunity to enroll in apprenticeship training programme to acquire skills. The beneficiaries had already taken delivery of start-up kits such as 500 sewing machines, 200 hair dryers and 500 hair clippers as part of measures to ensure sustainable livelihoods. She told the GNA that upon completion of the skills training programme, she would be self-employed, and this would change her economic fortunes in life. She saw the initiative as a social intervention which had given Junior High School graduates in the area the opportunity to acquire skills and start their own businesses at no cost. For his part, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who is also the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, said the initiative was about equipping the youth who could not further their education with employable skills to deal with the unemployment situation. He reaffirmed his commitment to provide job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth after school Source: Ghana News Agency