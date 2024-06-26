BIGTECH: Over 1,000 start-ups and digital innovators in attendance

Tunis: BIGTECH, the International Artificial Intelligence, Technologies and Startups event, was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Kram Exhibition Centre with the participation of around 1,000 startups and companies operating in the digital and innovation sectors. This event, which will run until June 29, aims to make Tunisia a technology hub in Africa by initiating discussions on the latest technological developments related to artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital transition in Tunisia and Africa, the Ministry of Communication Technologies said in a statement on Wednesday. BIGTECH is considered a platform that brings together various players in the digital field, in particular start-ups, experts and support structures, to stimulate innovation, accelerate technological progress, strengthen the spirit of creativity and create a space for the exchange of ideas in digital fields such as AI, IoT and other modern digital technologies, stressed Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Ben Neji. In this context, he underlined the government's desire to support entrepreneurship, strengthen the innovation and creativity system and encourage the creation of businesses and start-ups as a driver of wealth creation and growth, the same source reported. The aim is also to accelerate the digital transformation of society through the implementation of several measures and the execution of a series of national programmes, such as the digitalisation of the administration, the simplification of administrative procedures in favour of businesses and the facilitation of the creation of innovative projects, he added. These programmes also include investments in digital infrastructure through the expansion of the fibre optic network, the launch of 5G services, the improvement of sectoral networks such as the National Integrated Administration Network (RNIA), the development of a national strategy for cloud computing, the implementation of the system for awarding labels for cloud computing services, as well as the creation of a favourable climate for AI, IoT and mega-data. These projects also include the creation of a wider entrepreneurial ecosystem through the development of telecentres, technology hubs and incubators to support and accompany start-ups and entrepreneurs. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse