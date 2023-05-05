Sports

Black Princesses Management Committee visits team ahead of WAFU B U-20 Championship

The Management Committee of the Black Princesses has visited the team at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence ahead of the maiden WAFU B U-20 Championship in Ghana's football capital, Kumasi.

The visit saw the committee, led by its chairman, Mr. Linford Asamoah Boadu to motivate the youth side to put in more effort in order to come out successful with a host and win agenda.

As part of encouraging the girls ahead of the tourney, the team also donated drinks and other essentials to help them prepare well for the competition.

Ghana would face Ivory Coast and Benin in Group A while Nigeria would also face Niger, Burkina Faso and Togo in Group B.

34 players were invited by Coach Yussif Basigi early last month to begin preparations.

The 2023 WAFU Zone B Championship would commence May 20, 2023 to June 3, 2023, in Kumasi.

Source: Ghana News Agency

