Blood of Jesus still speaks for those who believe in it – Rev. Ayer

Web Desk

The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Head Pastor, Priesthood Worship Centre (PWC) Assemblies of God Tema Community Six, has stressed the need for Christians to rely constantly on the blood, especially in times of difficulty.

He said the Blood of Jesus still spoke for the people who believe in it irrespective of their background, stressing that there was active fighting for those who called upon it.

Taking the scriptures from Leviticus 17:11, and Hebrews 9:22, he said there was life in the blood and only those who believed would benefit from it.

Rev. Ayer was speaking during Easter Sunday and said Jesus' death on the cross was to benefit all Christians who would accept Him as the Lord and personal saviour and charged Christians not to react to any mockery against the death of Christ.

He said one encounter with Jesus Christ must immediately change them from certain unacceptable attitudes and behaviours wherever they found themselves.

Rev. Ayer said right from the book of Genesis, the Bible highlighted the importance of blood sacrifice to God by killing live animals to atone for their sins and other reasons.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

