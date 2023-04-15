Industry

BNA warns of illegal exercise of “Investimento.ao” entity

Web DeskComments Off on BNA warns of illegal exercise of “Investimento.ao” entity

The National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA) warned on Friday, in Luanda, that the entity “Investimento.ao” is not allowed to carry out any financial activity in Angola, such as monetary application.

The BNA warns the commercial banks and the population in general to abstain from any business relationship with the aforementioned entity, because it is performing activities illegally.

“The entity Investimento.ao is not allowed to exercise any financial activity subject to supervision in Angola, namely, the provision of financial services, deposits and monetary applications”, said the note published by the BNA.

According to the BNA, such activities are exclusively reserved to authorized banking financial institutions, whose list can be found on the web page of the Central Bank, at www.bna.ao.

Thus, the Central Bank of Angola also warns the promoters of this entity to refrain from any act that may be qualified as a very serious offence, provided and punishable under current legislation.

The National Reserve Bank of Angola, within the scope of its duties as supervisor of the Angolan financial system, is responsible for authorizing and supervising the activity of financial institutions.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)

Web Desk

Related Articles
Industry

In Zimbabwe, Price of Electricity Shoots Up 320%

Web Desk

The price of electricity jumped an alarming 320% in Zimbabwe on Wednesday as the country continues to spiral into the worst economic crisis in more than a decade.The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) said it had approved the request by the na…
Industry

World Bank Pauses Mali Payments After Coup as Leader Warns Against Sanctions

Web Desk

The World Bank said on Friday it had temporarily paused payments to operations in Mali following a military coup, while the man expected to become the new prime minister warned sanctions would only complicate the country’s crisis.The World Bank’s actio…
Industry

Opposition Leader: Venezuela Anti-Government Effort Advances

Web Desk

Venezuela’s fractured opposition coalition is advancing in its efforts to unite around a new plan of action as the country’s economic crisis deepens, a key anti-government leader says.Henrique Capriles told The Associated Press in an interview Monday t…