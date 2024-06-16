Bodi District NHIA sensitises public on Health Insurance Scheme

The Bodi District office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has organised a keep-fit exercise as means to educate the public on the importance of registering onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). The exercise formed part of the implementation of the preventive health care measures introduced by the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority. It was organised in collaboration with Unity Keep fit, and Tabola Keep Fit clubs in Bodi, and attended by staff of the Bodi District Directorate of the Ghana Heath Service, some healthcare service providers, and management and staff of the NHIS Bodi district office. Mr Nti-Gyebi Yaw Padmore, the Bodi District Manager of the NHIA, addressing the gathering, explained some of the benefits and package of the NHIS and the new additions, and encouraged non-members to join. He also took them through the processes of downloading the MyNHIS mobile application and how to use it for self-registration for first-time applicants. Mr Lord Dickson, the Bodi District Health Promotion Officer of the Ghana Health Service, commended the NHIA for the exercise and asked them to regularly organise such events to help prevent any unexpected health issues among residents in the area. Source: Ghana News Agency