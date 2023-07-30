General

Body of a woman found hanging at Mabiye Beach

Web DeskComments Off on Body of a woman found hanging at Mabiye Beach

Police in the Kavango East Region discovered the body of a 26-year-old woman hanging from a tree with a cloth around her neck near Mabiye Beach along the Kavango River on Saturday morning.

The Namibia Police Force in its weekend crime briefing report issued on Sunday, said the deceased has been identified as Ndara Evelyn Mbava.

The police found a suicide note at the scene however its contents of it cannot be revealed.

Her next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated incident, an on-duty security guard allegedly shot a 17-year-old male student near VIP Bar in Kehemu informal settlement in Rundu on Saturday.

It is reported that the security guard was responding to a robbery incident at the bar when the victim allegedly took out a knife in an attempt to stab the guard. He (victim) allegedly then ran to a house next to the bar, and in the process, the guard shot and injured the victim with a shotgun on the hip.

The victim is admitted in the Rundu State Hospital, and his condition is stable.

The guard employed by Tulimo Security was arrested for attempted murder and discharging of a firearm in a public area.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Nigerian Navy redeploys, appoints senior officers

Web Desk

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, has approved appointments of senior officers comprising Rear Admirals and Commodores as part of the routine reorganisation in the service.The Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun A…
General

12 More African Cheetahs Arrived In India

Web Desk

Twelve cheetahs from South Africa, including five females and seven males, landed in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh, yesterday.An Indian Air Force’s (IAF) C-17 aircraft, carrying the batch of 12 cheetahs, landed at the Air Force Station in Mad…
General

Polio team’s support for COVID-19 vaccination demonstrates their value for global health

Web Desk

When the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Rumbek, the capital of Lakes State in South Sudan, WHO State Polio Officer Dr Jiel Jiel was prepared. In support of the Ministry of Health, and in collaboration with partners, he had been worki…