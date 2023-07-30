Body of a woman found hanging at Mabiye Beach

Police in the Kavango East Region discovered the body of a 26-year-old woman hanging from a tree with a cloth around her neck near Mabiye Beach along the Kavango River on Saturday morning.

The Namibia Police Force in its weekend crime briefing report issued on Sunday, said the deceased has been identified as Ndara Evelyn Mbava.

The police found a suicide note at the scene however its contents of it cannot be revealed.

Her next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated incident, an on-duty security guard allegedly shot a 17-year-old male student near VIP Bar in Kehemu informal settlement in Rundu on Saturday.

It is reported that the security guard was responding to a robbery incident at the bar when the victim allegedly took out a knife in an attempt to stab the guard. He (victim) allegedly then ran to a house next to the bar, and in the process, the guard shot and injured the victim with a shotgun on the hip.

The victim is admitted in the Rundu State Hospital, and his condition is stable.

The guard employed by Tulimo Security was arrested for attempted murder and discharging of a firearm in a public area.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency