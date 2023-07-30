General

Body of a woman found hanging at Mabiye Beach

Web DeskComments Off on Body of a woman found hanging at Mabiye Beach

Police in the Kavango East Region discovered the body of a 26-year-old woman hanging from a tree with a cloth around her neck near Mabiye Beach along the Kavango River on Saturday morning.

The Namibia Police Force in its weekend crime briefing report issued on Sunday, said the deceased has been identified as Ndara Evelyn Mbava.

The police found a suicide note at the scene however its contents of it cannot be revealed.

Her next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated incident, an on-duty security guard allegedly shot a 17-year-old male student near VIP Bar in Kehemu informal settlement in Rundu on Saturday.

It is reported that the security guard was responding to a robbery incident at the bar when the victim allegedly took out a knife in an attempt to stab the guard. He (victim) allegedly then ran to a house next to the bar, and in the process, the guard shot and injured the victim with a shotgun on the hip.

The victim is admitted in the Rundu State Hospital, and his condition is stable.

The guard employed by Tulimo Security was arrested for attempted murder and discharging of a firearm in a public area.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Healthy life expectancy in Africa grows by nearly 10 years: WHO

Web Desk

Healthy life expectancy among Africans living in mainly high and upper middle-income countries on the continent, has increased by almost 10 years, the UN health agency, WHO, said.The World Health Organization announced the good news after examining lif…
General

GNFS urges public to acquire fire certificates for facilities

Web Desk

The Northern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has advised members of the public to acquire fire certificates for their premises and business facilities. It said acquiring fire certificates would safeguard properties, business…
General

Covid-19: WTO ministerial decision on TRIPS Agreement fails to set rules that could save lives

Web Desk

Responding to today’s ministerial decision by the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the TRIPs Agreement, Tamaryn Nelson, Amnesty International’s Researcher on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, said:“More than two years into the Covid-19 pandemic an…