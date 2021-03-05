A suicide car bomb killed at least 20 and injured 30 late Friday in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

The explosion happened at Luul Yemeni restaurant in the city’s port area and sent smoke into the sky, according to Reuters, citing state media.

“So far we have carried 20 dead people and 30 injured from the blast scene,” Dr. Abdulkadir Aden, founder of AAMIN Ambulance services told Reuters.

"The blast was very heavy and caused massive destruction and civilian casualties, the operation is still going on to establish the exact number of casualties, but initial information security officials obtained indicates more than 10 people died,” security officer Mohamed Osman told Agence France Presse.

The Islamist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack. It has been known to carry out similar bombings in Mogadishu and other parts of the country. The group seeks to overthrow the government of Somalia and establish a strict Islamic state

Source: Voice of America