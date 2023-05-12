General

Bono Director of GHS stresses need for regular medical check-ups?

Web DeskComments Off on Bono Director of GHS stresses need for regular medical check-ups?

Dr Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Health Services (GHS), has advised the public to regularly visit the hospitals for voluntary medical check-ups, at least three times a year.

That, he said, was necessary for early detection, prevention and treatment of chronic illnesses.

Dr Amo-Kodieh gave the advice at the inauguration of SYO Advanced Medical Diagnostic Centre, a privately-owned laboratory facility at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The Centre would provide high quotient and standard diagnostic care services, backed by well-trained and dedicated staff, to render CT scans, conventional X-Ray, ultrasound, ECG and Endoscopy services.

He said hospitals were not meant for the sick alone but healthy persons may also visit for thorough investigations into the body system to identify and treat any hidden disease, which might become chronic and lead to death.

Dr Amo-Kodieh said aside from Accra and Kumasi there was a huge gap in the diagnostic services industry, which had a negative impact on the healthcare service delivery of the country.

He said the problem was identified during the COVID-19 pandemic, when all the specimens from Sunyani had to be taken to Kumasi and Accra for examination, adding that to date some of the results had not been received.

The SYO Advanced Medical Diagnostic Centre would, therefore, create competition, improve service delivery, and lower the cost of laboratory and x-ray services in the region.

He urged the management of the Centre to adopt a plan of preventive maintenance to keep the equipment in good condition always to provide quality and reliable diagnostic services to people in the region and beyond.

Dr Samuel Yaw Opoku (SYO), the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre, said it was established in partnership with the ECHO Tech of Turkey, in collaboration with the Sysmex Company Limited and Advert International Limited.

This forms part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) to provide a comprehensive diagnostic service to the population.

He said the Government alone could not provide all the health needs of the people, hence individuals contributing to help the nation achieve universal health coverage by 2030 were highly recommended.

The Centre would collaborate with the health authorities in the region to prevent the upsurge of non-communicable diseases through free health screening exercises as part of its CSR.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Large Protests Continue Across Algeria for 4th Friday

Web Desk

CAIRO, EGYPT Large crowds turned out in the Algerian capital Algiers to protest against the government of ailing President Abdel Aziz Bouteflika for the fourth consecutive Friday.Thousands of protesters gathered in front of the city’s historic main pos…
General

Suez Canal Shipping Backlog Ends, Days After Giant Vessel Freed

Web Desk

CAIRO – Ships passing through Egypt’s Suez Canal blow their horns as they make their way again through the strategic waterway. The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Oussama Rabieh, told Egyptian media Friday that all shipping traffic that was backed up…
General

First Humanitarian Food Aid Set to Leave Ukraine for Africa

Web Desk

The first U.N.-chartered vessel set to transport grain from Ukraine to Africa docked Friday in Ukraine.The vessel will carry the first shipment of humanitarian food to Africa under a U.N.-backed plan to move grain trapped by Russia’s war on Ukraine and…