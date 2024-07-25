Bono NDC Youth Wing intensifies electioneering, propagates 24-hour economy

The Bono Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has intensified the electioneering, propagating the economic policies of the party to the voter population, particularly first-time voters at the grassroots. Mr Richard Nkwanayana, a member of the Media and Outreach of the Youth Wing, said it was imperative for the party to reach out to and sensitize the electorate to understand the policies of the NDC to make informed decisions on December 7. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Friday, Mr Nkwanayana said the wing was reaching out to market women and traders in general as well as 'ghetto boys' to sensitize them on the ideologies and philosophies of the NDC. Describing the party's 24-hour economy as a realistic intervention, he said it was imperative for the party to explain the policy to the electorate for better understanding to clearly decide and vote for the NDC. Besides the 24-hour economy, Mr Nkwanayana said the electorate also ought to understand the ND C's proposed National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP) and the National Women's Bank (NWB) policies. The implementation of the NAP and the NWB would provide employable skills training to young people and provide interest-free loans to market women and traders to establish or expand their economic activities, respectively. Mr Nkwanayana expressed concern over the growing graduate and youth unemployment, economic hardship as well as increase in prices of basic food items and other commodities in the country, which had worsened the economic burdens of the populace. He said the signs were clear that Ghanaians were dissatisfied and had lost faith in the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led Government, hence the NDC ought to propagate its intentions and economic policies to the masses to give them hope. 'That is why the media and outreach unit of the Youth Wing has taken the responsibility to reach out to all the 12 constituencies to interact with and propagate the ideals and economic policies of the NDC to the voter population', Mr Nkwanayana stated. 'We have intensified the electioneering and seriously reaching out to all marketplaces, ghettos, and all corners of the constituencies of our region to make the masses understand the sound economic policies and social interventions of the next NDC government under former President John Dramani Mahama.' Mr Nkwanayana advised the electorate not to vote blindly when they go to the polls on December 7 and be guided by the economic conditions they faced and vote for the NDC to win and alleviate their plight. Source: Ghana News Agency