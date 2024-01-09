Bono Region has new vehicle registration number prefix – DVLA Manager

The Bono Regional Office of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) has changed the vehicle registration number prefix from 'BA' to 'BR', Mr George Okyere, the Regional Manager of the Authority, has said. With the changes, all newly registered vehicles in the region would carry a 'BR' number plate, instead of 'BA' to reflect the region. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Authority's regional office at Abesim, near Sunyani, Mr Okyere said Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, played instrumental role for the change of the number prefix, which was approved by the Authority in the latter part of 2023. According to him, the change in the prefix was necessitated due to the carving out of the Bono East and Ahafo regions from the formerly Brong-Ahafo Region. On the electronic vehicle registration exercise, Mr Okyere said the exercise was ongoing but expressed worry that intermittent system failures had slowed down the process. Nonetheless, he advised applicant s to be patient with the Authority, saying the DVLA was working hard, tackling the emerging challenges for a smooth registration exercise. Mr Okyere explained the electronic process of registration remained essential in helping to check and bring sanity in vehicle registration systems in the country. So far, he explained the regional office had registered 17 motorcycles, 22 tricycles as well as 15 commercial and 17 private vehicles. Source: Ghana News Agency