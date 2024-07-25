Bono ‘Youth caucus for Alan’ declares support for Dr Bawumia in Election

The executives and members of the Bono Regional branch of the 'Youth Caucus for Alan,' have declared their support and pledged commitment to Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate. They promised to work hard in the electioneering to ensure Alhaji Dr Bawumia won the General Election in the region with a wider margin. The caucus said it was untrue that they had left the NPP to join the Movement for Change, and asked the leadership and the entire NPP to ignore the claims, calling for a more formidable front in the electioneering. The caucus said they comprised of a group of NPP youth which were in support of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten's bid to become the Election 2024 flag-bearer during the NPP's Presidential primaries. 'However, when Mr Kyeremanten did not win the presidential primaries and left with others to form his Movement for Change, we did not go with him, neither are we members of that movement,' says Mr Jeffrey Kwarteng Brobbey, the leader of the Bono Regio nal branch of the 'Youth Caucus for Alan'. Addressing a new conference in Sunyani to set the records straight, Mr Kwarteng said, 'we are still committed to the cause of and remain loyal members of the great elephant family. In fact, there is no way we shall desert the great NPP and join any Movement.' He was flanked by Simon Kyeremeh, in-charge of operations, Marvin Aboagye, Secretary and Kwasi Gyamfi an organiser as well as about 100 members of the Caucus. Mr Brobbey explained that as a political party which cherished internal democracy, the NPP's constitution allowed every member to support his or her choice of candidate during internal elections, however, 'the moment after internal elections are over then we must all come together to support our flagbearer.' 'The executives and entire members of the caucus met after our primaries, and we want to set the records straight that there is nothing like the Youth Caucus for Alan in the Bono Region anymore. We are all NPP members, and we are working in the int erest of our party,' he said. Mr Brobbey explained as a vibrant youth, loyal and dedicated to the course of the NPP, they had re-strategised and worked hard to reach out to propagate the unprecedented achievements of the Party to the voter population at the grassroots level. 'We are also determined to ensure that Dr Bawumia and his running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh are well marketed to enhance the fortunes of our great party in the Election 2024,' he stated. Mr Brobbey said it was also incumbent on every member and supporter of the NPP to contribute to the electioneering, saying he was optimistic that the party would break the eight and retain political power. Mr Kyeremeh emphasised that the Election 2024 was closer, and remained crucial to the NPP, and called on members to allow the interest of the Party to remain supreme, work hard in the electioneering to ensure a massive win in the December 7, polls. Source: Ghana News Agency