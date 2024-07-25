Boulgou: The Bittou CMA of excellence awards

Ouagadougou: The Bittou health district received awards of excellence on Saturday August 3, 2024 in Tenkodogo, in recognition of the work done by the Medical Center with surgical branch (CMA). The 3rd edition of the Center-East region health excellence day took place on Saturday August 3, 2024 in Tenkodogo. During this ceremony, the Bittou health district received 12 awards which reward, among others, integrated management of childhood illnesses, management of children's careers, the fight against malaria, screening for the management of pre-cancerous lesions, and the price of village midwives for their implementation of the delegation of tasks. For the head doctor of the Bittou health district, Bourama Ouattara, these results were achieved thanks to the action of all administrative and customary authorities, defense and security forces, and volunteers for the defense of the homeland. , to municipal health personnel from Bittou and Bané. This day of excellence was chaired by the Minister of Health, repres enting the Prime Minister. He had at his side the minister of infrastructure and the minister of security. Source : Burkina Information Agency