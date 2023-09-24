Boy shot and killed at Millennium in Rundu

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Kavango East Region are investigating a case in which an 18-year-old male learner from Rundu Secondary School was shot and killed Friday night at Rundu.

He has been identified as Alpo Malaka Sipilikita.

NamPol crime investigations coordinator in the region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu told Nampa on Saturday that the incident took place at Millennium residential area at around 22h22.

Kanyetu said the suspect is unknown and the motive for the shooting was yet to be established.

The unknown man allegedly shot the victim in the chest with an unknown firearm. He died on the spot.

Kanyetu said the information they obtained revealed that the boy was found walking in the street and was shot by the unknown person.

“Our investigators are on the ground to establish what has happened as no arrests have been made so far, thus we will still give an update on this matter once they have arrested the culprit,” Kanyetu added on Sunday.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency