Brain Tumour patient appeals for support for medical treatment

Madam Felicia Setuagbe, the mother of a brain tumour patient, is appealing for financial support to pay for her son's medical bills and feeding. Madam Setuagbe, who is also a widow, said she stopped treatment for her son, Moses Narh, due to lack of financial support and was unable to work due to her son's condition. A brain tumour is a growth of abnormal cells in the brain. Brain tumour can develop in any part of the brain or skull, including its protective lining, the underside of the brain, the brainstem, the sinuses and the nasal cavity and many other areas and the disease could be cured through surgery. Moses Narh was diagnosed with a brain tumour, right at birth, nine years ago, a situation that requires multiple surgeries and countless hospital visits. Madam Setuagbe said despite the condition, she could not continue treatment due to financial difficulties, when she needed one thousand (1,000) for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan for subsequent treatment. According to her, she managed to g et the first surgery performed for the boy at the age of four and required subsequent corrective surgeries but had no money to continue treatment as well as feeding. The situation had impacted severely on the child which had become more apparent while his behaviour had become increasingly and aggressively abnormal and destructive. She said: 'Due to his condition, he is overly active, destroying everything in his path, leaving things in chaos and I struggle to manage his moods.' Madam Setuagbe recalled how his son furiously scratches the forehead desperately for relief, which sometimes left a scar due to the intense pressure. She said her son had not been enrolled in school as well as his younger brother due to his condition and found herself confined to the house, dedicating every working moment to caring for her son. She is therefore appealing to the public to help her raise some funds for her son's treatment as doctors have confirmed that Moses' life could be saved. 'We cannot afford the bills on our own, that is why we are turning to you to help us in our darkest hour for support, every donation, no matter how small, will bring closer to giving Moses a life,' she stated. Persons who wish to support Moses Narh should send their donations to the mobile money number 0536313900, with account Name: Felicia Setuagbe. Source: Ghana News Agency