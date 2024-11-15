Bright Simons Appointed Senior Visiting Fellow at Renowned Global Think Tank, ODI.

London: Social innovator and Policy Analyst, Bright Simons, has been appointed as a Senior Visiting Fellow at the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), a leading global think tank. ODI is regularly ranked number one among global think tanks focused on international development. According to Ghana News Agency, Simons is recognised for his pioneering work in using technology to combat supply chain fraud, particularly in developing markets. As the founder of mPedigree, Simons developed innovative solutions, including patent-pending technologies, that help secure communities from the dangers of supply chain fraud and corruption. His technical and advocacy work pioneered solutions for consumer safety and regulatory governance in multiple countries. Bright is also a well-known policy analyst, commentator, and activist affiliated with IMANI, another award-winning think tank based in Ghana. His work spans areas such as political governance, economic development, and innovation. He is known in Ghana and beyond for h is forensic style of analysis, which combines rigorous data sourcing and insightful deductions to scrutinise public sector organisations and agencies. In his new role as an ODI Global Visiting Senior Fellow, Simons will continue to engage in thought leadership on African politics and economics. He is expected to maintain his candid and insightful commentary, and to contribute to ODI's mission of providing evidence-based research and practical solutions to global development challenges. 'A very warm welcome to our new Visiting Senior Fellow, Bright Simons! Bright is a social innovator and founder of mPedigree, a social enterprise working to spread new, including patent-pending, technologies that secure communities from supply chain fraud. As an ODI Global Visiting Senior Fellow, Bright will continue to be a thoughtful and fearless commentator on African politics and economics. We are delighted to have him on board!' ODI wrote via LinkedIn on November 13, 2024. In his response, Bright Simons shared, 'For six decades, ODI Global has supported governments all over the world, including many in Africa, with evidence-based policy-making. As the polycrisis tasks Africa's governance capacity to the hilt, there couldn't be a more opportune time, or a prouder moment, for me to take up a Visiting Senior Fellowship to put my shoulder to the wheel.' Simons brings a wealth of experience in social enterprise and public policy, having built a career dedicated to leveraging technology and policy analysis for social good. His appointment at ODI is seen as a significant step in expanding the organisation's work on technology's role in shaping sustainable development. In addition to his technology, policy, and innovation work, Simons is a well-regarded board-level advisor and leadership practitioner. He has served on regional and international advisory panels, councils, and boards such as those of APHRC, Care International, UCB, the World Economic Forum, Salzburg Global, Cambridge University Reference Group, Harvard SICI, Ashesi, and Last Mile Health. This appointment further solidifies ODI's commitment to fostering diverse, global perspectives on the complex challenges facing developing economies, particularly in Africa. The Overseas Development Institute (ODI) is an independent think tank that helps individuals and organisations make well-informed decisions about development policy and practice. Through research, analysis, and engagement with policymakers, ODI seeks to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable world.