BTS grants yearly 15,000 loans for business start-ups, with budget of more than TND 300 million

The Tunisian Solidarity Bank (BTS) grants around 15,000 loans each year to finance projects aimed at creating small and medium-sized businesses, with a budget of more than TND 300 million, said its CEO, Khélifa Sbou. Speaking to TAP Tuesday, on the sidelines of a meeting to launch the SME financing programme, he stressed that the loans granted by the BTS contribute to the creation of 18,000 jobs each year, according to the bank's estimates. He said that the BTS mainly finances business start-up projects for graduates of higher education and vocational training, as well as projects in the country's internal regions, especially in the agricultural sector, services and small industries. Regarding the financing programme for communitarian enterprises, the CEO noted that a financing programme had been launched for this purpose and that the Bank had granted a loan agreement for the financing of 7 communitarian enterprises, adding that 5 enterprises were in the process of applying for financing. He added that t he BTS had financed more than 6,000 enterprises affected by the COVID 19 crisis. Source: EN - Agence Tunis Afrique Presse