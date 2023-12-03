Budget of Education Ministry for 2024 passed

The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) on Saturday evening passed the Education Ministry's budget for 2024 with 121 for, 7 against and 2 abstentions. The ministry's budget accounts for about 15% of the State's 2024 draft budget, the highest of any department. Indeed, the funds earmarked for the Ministry of Education will amount to TND 7.91 billion in 2024, compared with TND 7.55 billion in the 2023 Supplementary Finance Law. TND 6.7 billion of these funds will be earmarked for the wage bill and TND 654.5 million for development programmes and projects (infrastructure, equipment, modern technologies, etc.). Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse