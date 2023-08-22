Build resilience, reduce risks that trigger humanitarian crisis – UNDP urges nations

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has stressed the need for nations to build resilience and work to reduce the risks that trigger humanitarian crisis in their countries. It said breaking the cycle of crisis and humanitarian assistance required nations to reduce risk, build resilience, and empower solution holders, adding that, 'reframing humanitarian action as a pathway to sustainable and enduring transformation gives us a new playbook for a holistic approach to human security.' Dr Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana stated this in a statement issued to mark the 2023 World Humanitarian Day. She stated that the number of humanitarian crises driven by the complex interplay of climate change, conflicts, political upheavals, economic disparities, and social challenges were rising globally. According to the 2023 Global Humanitarian Overview July Update, 363 million people worldwide need humanitarian assistance. This represents a 30 percent increase in humanitarian needs since the beginning of 2022. Dr Lusigi therefore advised that while ramping up immediate assistance and supporting people who safeguarded lives and inspired hope were critical, 'we must not lose sight of the root causes and drivers of crisis.' The World Humanitarian Day, which is celebrated on August 19, every year, offers an opportunity to shine the spotlight on measures to break the cycle of crises and humanitarian response. In anticipating and reducing risk to lessen impact, the UNDP has created platforms including the Crisis Risk Dashboards which provide access to timely and relevant data. These platforms encompass features such as mapping of hotspots, trends in violent incidents, hate speech, human rights concerns, and protests, which inform fast and effective decision-making on anticipatory and preventive actions. In Ghana, the UNDP is also at the forefront of supporting the country's peace-building efforts and capacity by equipping women and youth with relevant skills to identify early warning signals of violent extremism and report them to security agencies, Dr Lusigi observed. She said there was evidence that a conventional response that focused solely on immediate needs was inadequate. Vulnerable and fragile communities needed support in enhancing coping strategies before, during and after crises. The UNDP, she said supported countries in protracted crisis and fragility to move out of fragility through multidimensional risk analysis and integrated systems approaches including a regional stabilization facility in the Lake Chad Basin Region. 'By fostering stabilization and resilience during a crisis response, we can help to create a robust foundation that can withstand future challenges. This ensures that once the immediate crisis is over, the affected regions are equipped to rebuild and flourish,' Dr Lusigi suggested. She proposed that while promoting peace to foster sustainable change, all stakeholders especially, women who were directly impacted by these crises, must have a voice in the decision-making roles.

Source: Ghana News Agency