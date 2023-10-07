Bulgarian company ‘Akumplast JSC’ to open branch in Zaghouan

The Bulgarian company «Akumplast JSC» specializing in the production of battery boxes, will open a branch in the Zriba region (Zaghouan governorate), said its Executive Director Hristin Nikolov. On Friday, Nikolov had a meeting with representative of the Bulgarian group "MONBAT" Stanislav Zhelyazkov at the headquarters of "FIPA-Tunisia". According to FIPA, Nikolov underlined that this decision was made to support the development of «Monbat Group», majority shareholder of Nour Batteries. He commended «the easy process he found when launching his company and is fully satisfied with the progress of his project in Tunisia,» whose activities are expected to start early in 2024. During the meeting, Representative of MONBAT Group Stanislav Zhelyazkov expressed satisfaction at the Bulgarian Group with the operation to acquire 60% of the shares of Nour Batteries dating from 2021. According to him, the group is considering tripling the number of employees in the company, which is currently 250 people, in an effort to increase the company's production capacity and export goods to new Asian and African markets. The FIPA CEO congratulated the Bulgarian businessmen on choosing Tunisia "as an investment destination for their respective companies," wishing them «success and seeing more Bulgarian firms in Tunisia.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse