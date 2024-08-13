Burkina: The ECOTEC project dominates the front pages of Burkinabe newspapers

Ouagadougou: This Tuesday's publications review the implementation of the activities of the project to support entrepreneurship, skills development and technological adoption (ECOTEC). 'Economy and finance: Entrepreneurs from the center immerse themselves in the ECOTEC system', headlines the state daily Sidwaya on its front page. According to the newspaper, the ECOTEC project will allow 1,550 entrepreneurs and companies to participate in the entrepreneurship program. This same project will allow 750 entrepreneurs and companies to benefit from the partnership fund and mobilize 9 billion 500 million through private co-financing. '800 businesses will receive a new loan from a partner financial institution,' said the governor of the central region Abdoulaye Bassinga. In the same dynamic, the dean of Burkina Faso's private daily newspapers, L'Observateur Paalga, headlines its headline "Economic recovery of Burkina Faso: ECOTEC reveals itself to entrepreneurs in the center". For him, this project is intended to be the response to the financial fragility of businesses in Burkina Faso. A project that will allow Burkinabè youth to have more work opportunities. The newspaper Le Pays, for its part, indicates that the ECOTEC project will contribute effectively to the structural transformation of the national economy by strengthening the capacities of macro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The colleague also points out that this project constitutes support for education and technical and vocational training (TVET). Source: Burkina Information Agency