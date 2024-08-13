Burkina: the USA offers medical-technical equipment worth around 198 million to the country

Ouagadougou: The United States of America, through its agency for international development, yesterday Monday handed over to the Burkinabè ministry in charge of health, a batch of medical-technical equipment, worth approximately 198 million FCFA. The secretary general of the ministry in charge of health, Dr Issa Ouédraogo, received medical-technical equipment estimated at around 198 million FCFA from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The donation consists of newborn resuscitation equipment, examination and delivery tables, surgical instruments and autoclaves for sterilization. According to USAID representative Alyson Mac Ferland, this material, which is a catalyst for life, symbolizes her country's commitment to offering every woman and child a healthier and more secure future. For her, improving the well-being of mothers, infants and children constitutes an important public health priority for the United States of America and Burkina Faso. For his part, the Secretary Genera l of the ministry, Issa Ouédraogo indicated that this equipment will improve the technical platform of health facilities and at the same time, contribute to the provision of quality services for the benefit of the populations. According to the Secretary General, this act is part of the government's dynamic to strengthen the operational capacities of health facilities for quality care. He also took the opportunity to thank the American people before adding that this donation will relieve the beneficiaries. The equipment was acquired as part of the implementation of Project Momentum Integrated Health Resilience (#MIHR). Source: Burkina Information Agency