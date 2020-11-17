GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Business Connect, a social enterprise committed to providing citizens in the Global South affordable and easy access to clean and safe water, recently received global certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) for its VF100 Home Filter. Business Connect is partnering with Amazi Water to work closely with the government of Burundi to bring clean water to every Burundian community.

Burundi is a small country in East Africa located at the start of the Nile River. The country’s mission is to develop a national water strategy with the goal of providing sustainable access to clean water for ever Burundian community by the end of 2028.

“The VF100 is not a new filter, but in order to accomplish Burundi’s goal and to ensure we were providing a high-quality filter on such a large scale, we wanted to do additional testing through WHO,” said Darin Fey, Global Director of Business Connect. “We are committed to creating hope through business and are proud to be part of the solution for Burundi.”

The VF100 Home Filter is the first hollow-fiber membrane filter of its kind to be certified by WHO and has already impacted over 3 million people globally prior to this qualification. WHO testing certified that the filter exceeds standards for targeted protection to provide clean and safe water. Through further testing from WHO, the filter was given an additional certification that it is effective with turbid water which other targeted protection treatments do not receive.

The VF100 has many applications including use on buckets, bags, refrigerators, faucets and water bottles. Its purpose is to remove contaminants such as bacteria and protozoa from water and can last for many years for an entire family. Access to clean water provides access to opportunity and gives people the chance to live a longer, healthier life.

“This solution has the power to dramatically impact the lives of our citizens,” said Armel Cimanishatse, Burundian citizen and Strategic Consultant for Amazi Water. “We believe our mission to provide safe access to water will do wonderful things for our country. We are grateful for partnerships like Business Connect and Amazi Water that will help us achieve this vision.”

Business Connect works globally in 67 countries distributing water filter products and FDA-approved medical masks and other PPE items.

