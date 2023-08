(TAP) - Olympique de Beja are playing the CAF Confederation Cup first qualifying first-leg game against Libya's Abu Salim on Sunday, August 20 at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades, the Club said Saturday. The match, which will kick off at 4 pm, will be officiated by Moroccan referee Mustapha El Kachaf.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse