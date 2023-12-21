Call for applications launched to partake in “WEB SUMMIT QATAR 2024”

The Communication Technologies Ministry launched on Thursday a call for applications for the selection of 8 labelled start-ups with outstanding innovation, growth potential and exceptional vision to participate in the 1st "WEB SUMMIT QATAR 2024", to be held on February26-29, 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). This event will be one of the largest "Tech Conferences" in the world, with over 7,500 participants, 500 investors and 800 start-ups are expected from all over the world, said the ministry. Tunisian start-ups in the "pre-seed or seed" phase, offering an innovative solution or product ready to attract investors, find potential partners and present to technology and innovation experts and the world's media" are called to submit their applications via the following link: https://t.ly/5TxA4 so as to be part of the Tunisian delegation. The deadline for applications is set for Janaury 7. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to pitch to the selection committee. The 8 start-ups selec ted will be fully supported. The ministry further indicated that start-ups backed by the ministry during 2023 (Gitex Africa 23, Vivatech 23, Web Summit Lisbon 2023 and ASC 2023) are not eligible. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse