Cameroon beats Gambia to book a place in the next round

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have qualified for the next stage of the Africa Cup of Nations after an initial setback. The Lions defeated The Gambia 3-2 in their last group game of the competition, courtesy of Karl?Toko?Ekambi in the 56th minute.? Ekambi?met a cross from Georges-Kevin?N'Koudou?to score with a header, but ? Gambia came back into the game with an equalizer through?Ablie?Jallow after latched on to a cross into the 18-yard box to shoot into the bottom right corner to score.? The Scorpions went on to take the lead. Ebrima Colley was laid through by Assan Ceesay with a sumptuous pass. The forward kept his cool to put?the ball into the net. With exit staring at the face of Cameroon, they responded with intense pressure compelling James Gomez, who tried to clear a ball from his own half, to end up in his own net just two minutes after they took the lead. Cameroon took the lead once again. Defender Christopher?Wooh?after he met Georges-Kevin?N'Koudou's cross with a header to score.? Sourc e: Ghana News Agency