To ensure more convenient and hassle-free repair solution for TECNO, itel and Infinix users, Carlcare has started Online Reservation Service for phone repair!

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carlcare is the official after-sales service provider for TECNO, itel and Infinix phone users. Incepted in 2013, Carlcare has cemented a decent reputation for itself in the world of technology and mobile repair. With over 2300+ Carlcare service centers (including third-party cooperative points) around the globe and a well-structured online support system, Carlcare has been offering satisfying services to its customers across segments.

Now Carlcare has initiated ‘Online Reservation Service’ for the TECNO, itel and Infinix phone users. As the sole authorized service-provider TECNO, itel and Infinix, this new service will assure the customers of faster and more efficient phone repair service.

In its latest statement, Carlcare says, “We strive to put extra efforts on improving and bettering our services, alongside working towards expanding our chain of service centers. The objective is simple: proffering easy and hassle-free repair solutions to our customers. Now with online phone repair reservation, we are further trying to make the process more convenient for them.”

So, What is This Online Reservation Service?

Carlcare’s value-added online repair reservation service is useful for people running a busy schedule these days. Using this service, TECNO, itel, and Infinix phone users can make online reservation for their phone repair service needs.

How to Use This Feature?

Customer simply can tap on Online Reservation feature to book an appointment for phone repair service. They further fill the repair request by selecting their device model. Later sections allow them to choose their preferred service center, and their convenient time to visit there.

This info is sent to the selected service center, and when the customer visits there, at the designated time, he will be treated with priority service.

About Carlcare Service

Carlcare Service is the official after-sales service provider for Infinix, TECNO, and itel phone users, offering the customers with high quality and one-stop phone repair solutions. The brand is well known to provide authentic advice and genuine spare parts and reliable warranty services to its customers.

Media Contact

David Liu

Product Marketing Lead for Carlcare

Wei.liu@carlcare.com