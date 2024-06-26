Carthage Ferry carrying over 2,000 Tunisian expats docks in Port of Zarzis

MEDENINE: Carthage ferry docked, on Monday, at the Port of Zarzis. It came from the Port of Marseille with 2,228 passengers and 620 cars on board, as part of the second trip of the season for the return of Tunisians expatriates, Commercial Director of the Port of Zarzis, Anis Zaned said said, adding that the first trip arrived on June 15. Other Marseille-Zarzis trips are scheduled for July 23, August 8 and September 16, in addition to a Genoa-Zarzis trip (August 23). Departures from Tunis are scheduled for August 8 and 23 as well as September 16. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse