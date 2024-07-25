Cede Borteyman Sports complex to UHAS – Prof Omotayo to Prez

Sports Psychology Expert Oluwaseun Olanrewaju Omotayo has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider ceding of the Borteyman Sports Complex to the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS). The expert, Professor of Sports Psychology, School of Sports, and Exercise Medicine, (SSEM) UHAS said the positive multiplier effect of government ceding the Borteyman facility to UHAS-SSEM would be huge and highly beneficial to Sustainable Sports Development in the country. He said his request among others would prevent functional and structural facility decay envisaging the, 'asking will lay a foundation for a full-fledged specialised sports University the SSEM could metamorphose into.' Prof. Omotayo, said these at his exaugural lecture at UHAS in Ho, themed, 'Psychology in Sports: My 37-Year Odessey.' It denotes the end of his academic journey spanning 37 years, 20 of which he was a professor. The sports psychologist said UHAS-SSEM is unique in Africa in terms of curriculum and curriculum implementation, wh ere the facilities of the 13th Africa Games at Borteyman, in Accra, with a well-resourced human performance laboratory comes handy to upscale training, enhance research and community service and capacity building in the country's sports ecosystem and beyond. Prof Omotayo, a Nigerian national, persuaded the Nigerian Federal Government to as a matter of urgency establish a Federal Sports University to harness the many talents that abound in that country. The exiting professor joined UHAS in 2019 as a visiting Scholar and a pioneering Head of Department of Sports and Exercise Medical Sciences in the SSEM, and contributed immensely to the establishment, growth, and development of SSEM. He said the SSEM, which took off in 2019 with 13 pioneering students, has grown to 96 students in the only functioning department and 13 students first cohort are already a sought-after in the sports science job market. He said: 'In my 37 years, I have facilitated 27 years different courses in Sports Science and Health Educatio n degree programmes at the undergraduates and postgraduates' curriculum that produced graduates of Physical Education, Sports Science and Exercise Medicine, Recreation, Sports Management from various Universities across Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana including UHAS.' Prof Omotayo announced a 'Professor Oluwaseun Olanrewaju Omotayo Prize' for the level 400 student with the highest A Grade in SSEM 401, Applied Sports Psychology Course, which would be administered by managers of the Oriola-Olubisi Foundation. Prof Omotayo has over 70 publications to his credit in local and international journals and has attended several local and international conferences including the Sports Psychology Management sessions in the Commonwealth region and the sports ecosystem. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Multi-Displinary Studies and Sports Research (IJMSRE) and the International Journal for Early Childhood Care and Educational Research and Consulting Editor of the Africa Journal of Health, Physical Educa tion and Sports and many instance an academic on curriculum development and student recruitment for University of Northampton, Northamptonshire and the University of the West of Scotland, Paisley, Scotland, both in the United Kingdom. An external examiner (PhD exams) at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria in 2014. He served the ECOWAS as a resource person on the development and implementation of the ECOWAS Regional Sports Policy Document from 2009 till date and again acting President, Africa Sports Management Association from 2021 till date. Currently, Coordinator of the Africa Sports Research Network (ASRN), President, Africa Students Football Union (ASFU), Board member, World Association for Sports Management (WASM) and Qatar Independent Gulf Association (QIDA) as well as Chair, Board trustees of the Sports Psychology Association of Nigeria, among others. Prof Omotayo is recipient to many awards including; the first Nigerian to win the International Council for Health, Physical Education, Recreation Sports, and Dance (ICHPER.SD) outstanding Sports Leadership Award (2005) at the Anniversary World Congress in Istanbul, Turkey and recipient of the Olympic Researcher Award at the 2012 London Games. He was recognised as a recipient of the Special Recognition Award of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1987 for successfully rendering psychological services to the Nigerian contingent at the All-Africa Games held in Nairobi, Kenya. On behalf of himself, and entire the entire Omotayo descendants' home and abroad Prof Omotayo thanked Prof Lydia Aziato, Vice Chancellor of UHAS, management and the Governing Council. Prof Aziato in a remark said the contribution of Prof Omotayo to Sports of Psychology, Sports Science and Exercise Medicine and research is unparalleled, hence the many local and international recognition he had received. He said UHAS would ever be grateful to him for accepting to join the team towards establishing the SSEM adding, 'you deserve our congratulations and your zeal to inspire ones to gre ater heights.' The 64-year old Prof, begun his education from the Abadina Primary in 1966-1971; Christ Apostolic Grammar !972-1976, Federal School of Arts and Science 1978-1980, attended the University of Ibadan studying physical and Health education form 1980-198, National Service in 1985; obtained his master's degree in 1985 and PhD in 1990 with specialisation in Sports Psychology from the same institution. Prof Omotayo received several citations from UHAS management, departments, students and was derobed to as a lecturer signifying end of well-served academic progression and contribution to sports science undertakings. Source: Ghana News Agency