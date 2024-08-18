Center-South: Members of the government and journalists at the summit of Pic Nahouri

Ouagadougou: The Minister in charge of Tourism, Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo, at the head of a government delegation and media professionals faced the climb of the Pic du Nahouri, 447m high, this Sunday, completing two days of tourist tour in the province of Nahouri. Departing early from the city of Pô, as part of the promotion of internal tourism, members of the government, the governor of the Center-South, the local administrative authorities and some 45 women and men from the media but also influencers and resource people, took part in climbing the Pic de Nahouri located 7km east of Pô. Of around a hundred people at the foot of the hill, some made do with the skewers and drinks on sale on the site. Others have reached the level they set for themselves to take souvenir photos. But for the most enduring, the fun continued up to the summit which dominates the province beyond the border with Ghana. The governor of the South-Central region Massadalo Yvette Nacoulam/Sanou and the deputy secretary general of the Mi nistry of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism, Adama Segda First twin, slipped between the narrow passages to admire the province of Nahouri from its highest peak. Those quickest to reach the finish line received incentive prizes put into play by the Minister of State, Minister of Tourism Communication, Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo. No incidents were reported during the climb. After a courtesy visit to the Nahouri-Pê, the village chief, the authorities and the participants returned to Pô for a common lunch, then to Ouagadougou in the afternoon. The day before, the participants visited the Royal Court of Tiébélé, now a world heritage site, and the refuge of Louis Gustave Binger in the village of Tiakané, 7 kilometers west of Pô. This excursion to the province of Nahouri is part of the major tourist season, an initiative by the Burkinabe authorities to promote internal tourism in the face of shortages of foreign tourists since the Covid crisis and accentuated by the terrorism crisis in the Sahel . Minister Ouédraogo invited Burkinabè residents to take a tour, as a group of friends, workmates or family during this holiday period. Source : Burkina Information Agency