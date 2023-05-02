National Politics

Central Hohoe Clinic receives support from Peter Amewu

Web DeskComments Off on Central Hohoe Clinic receives support from Peter Amewu

Mr John-Peter Amewu, Parliament of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, and Minister of Railway Development, has presented medical equipment to the Central Hohoe Clinic to enhance delivery of healthcare.

The equipment included a wheelchair, clutches, disposable face masks, safety needles, syringes and needles, surgical gowns, plaster, recording charts, mattress pads and cover gowns.

Mr Anthony Kondobrey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman, New Patriotic Party (NPP) on behalf of the MP donated the items and said the MP cared about the well-being of all the constituents, especially their health.

He said the gesture by the MP in collaboration with the Claribel-Esther Foundation had been extended to both public and private health facilities in the Constituency and beyond.

Mr Kondobrey said it was their hope that the equipment would be put to good use to benefit the entire population.

He also commended the Clinic for the services being rendered to the residents.

Mr Derek Adzoe, Assemblyman, Blave/Torkoni Electoral Area, expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture towards the health facility.

He appealed to the facility to fast-track processes to accept health insurance cards at their facility.

Dr Michael Mensah, a medical practitioner on behalf of the facility, expressed gratitude to the MP for the donation and said they would be put into good use.

He said the facility had been in talks with appropriate authorities to include health insurance cards in their services.

The Clinic, established in 2021 renders services such as general surgery, family planning, delivery, wellness, laboratory, among others.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
National Politics

Biden, Kenya President Kenyatta to Hold White House Meeting

Web Desk

President Joe Biden will host Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta for a meeting in Washington on Thursday as the White House weighs sanctions against parties to the conflict in a northern region of the neighboring East African country of Ethiopia.The meeti…
National

Mendis, Chandimal back in the reckoning | Daily FT

Published by Daily Financial Times Lahiru Kumara, Kalana Perera fail fitness test, ruled out of Zimbabwe seriesBy Sa’adi Thawfeeq It required two young members of the Sri Lanka squad selected for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe to test COVID-19 positive for the national selectors to bring in two experienced batters in an otherwise totally […]
National

Beitbridge fence builders will forfeit their profits, says Special Tribunal

Published by TDPel Media The Special Tribunal on Tuesday ordered that the two companies the public works department appointed to build the Beitbridge border fence in 2020 should forfeit their profits. The tribunal dismissed an application by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that Caledon River and Profteam repay the amounts of R21.8m and R1.8m respectively […]