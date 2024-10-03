Central Regional House of Chiefs President donates medical equipment to Asikuma hospital

The re-elected President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, has donated assorted medical equipment to the Our Lady of Grace Hospital in Breman Asikuma to support the hospital's operations. The equipment, estimated at 70,000 dollars included electronic beds, theatre stools, a large sterilising machine, 200 boxes of isolation gowns, microscopes, ultrasound machine, screens, an autoclave, phototherapy machines, examination machines, and heart tables. Odeefo Amoakwa Boadu, the Omanhen of the Breman Asikuma Traditional Area, received the items from the Lancaster General Hospital in the United Kingdom through the Breman Development Foundation to improve healthcare delivery in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region. The gesture advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) three which seeks to ensure good health and well-being for all by 2030. Commending the hospital for its positive impact over the years, Odeefo Amoakwa Boadu emphasised its crucial role in t he delivery of health care in the region in general. He indicated that it was important for chiefs to champion development in their communities, especially by partnering with relevant institutions to address key challenges in their areas. He promised to donate a dialysis machine to the hospital by the close of the year to make Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa the first district in the region to have a dialysis machine to manage kidney conditions apart from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. He assured that he was working together with his partners to get more equipment for onward delivery to various health facilities in the region. 'Being the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, my focus will go beyond Breman Asikuma. 'Next week, I'm going to donate equipment to hospitals in Cape Coast,' he revealed. Odeefo Amoakwa Boadu entreated the hospital to put the items to good use and handle them with maximum care. Dr Francis Bentil, the Medical Director of the Hospital, expressed gratitude to the chief and h is partners for the support and pledged to put the items to use for the benefit of the patients who visited the facility to enhance the quality of care provided by the facility. The beds, he joyfully indicated, would be sent to the emergency unit immediately to mitigate the current situation where congestion was forcing patients to lie on the floor or sit in chairs to receive treatment. Dr Bentil appealed to the public for support to help the hospital's highly qualified personnel to deliver on their mandate effectively, citing the lack of adequate resources as their bane. Source: Ghana News Agency