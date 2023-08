CEO of the Office des terres domaniales (OTD), Mohamed Ali Jendoubi, has been dismissed by decree No. 2023-567 of August 24, 2023, issued in the Official Gazette on August 25.

He was replaced by Tarek Chaouch, who was appointed CEO of OTD by decree No. 2023-568 of August 24, 2023, published in the Official Gazette.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse