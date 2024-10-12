Chalk Talk, iLead distributes sanitary pads to school girls

The Chalk Talk Foundation Africa, in collaboration with the iLead Foundation Ghana, has distributed free sanitary pads to girls in some schools within the Tema Metropolis. The beneficiary girls who were from Oprah Winfrey Academy, Manhean Methodist Basic School, Aldersgate School, New Life Assembly School, and Egyire School received packs of sanitary pads. As part of the International Girl Child celebration, the foundation has set aside the month of October to celebrate and promote menstrual health awareness while educating girls on menstrual health and hygiene. Mr Richard Nsarkoh, the founder of the Chalk Talk Foundation Africa, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the theme for this year's celebration, 'Clean the Red,' was to teach the girls how to care for themselves during their menstrual periods. He noted that the foundation believed there should not be any hindrance to the education and dreams of these young girls and hoped that the foundation's gesture would go a long way to help k eep them in school. Mr Nsarkoh said that the distribution was done within some selected schools and deprived areas in the metropolis where some young girls cannot afford sanitary pads and hoped to extend it to other communities in the country. He called on non-governmental organisations, philanthropies, and organisations to collaborate with them to help young girls who cannot achieve their dreams due to menstrual stigmatisation and lack of materials. Mr Evans Brakye, the administrative director of the iLead Foundation Ghana, said that his outfit aims to help the vulnerable, elderly, and children in?various communities. He noted that the iLead Foundation believed in the continuity of children's education, especially the girl child, and assured the young girls that the foundation would continue to support them with such donations of sanitary pads and other girl care materials. Mr Brakye said that as part of their project, the foundation had a 'Support the Elderly Person' (STEP) initiative, in which they ass isted the elderly in the community by providing them with healthcare services, food, clothing, and other materials. He urged the girls to take good care of themselves and abstain from sex and reminded them that the onset of menstruation is a critical start of womanhood and that if the girl indulges in unprotected sexual activities, she may get pregnant and contract sexually transmitted diseases. He advised them to practice personal hygiene, take their studies seriously, and avoid any activities that would not help them achieve their dreams of becoming the future leaders the country needs. Source: Ghana News Agency