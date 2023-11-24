Chamber of Telecommunications calls for tax holiday for manufacturers of devices

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has called for a tax holiday for manufacturers of telecom devices. The Chamber said that move would not only result in more people acquiring smart devices, but also contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country from the usage of internet. Speaking via zoom at the launch of the 2022 Mobile Industry Transparency Initiative Report in Accra, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, said granting tax exemptions was critical to supporting the telecommunications industry to be able to get more people to acquire smart phones and use internet. He said considering the fact that the industry was foundational to ensuring real growth and getting Ghana out of the financial crisis, getting people to use mobile internet would significantly impact the country's GDP. 'The more people use smart mobile devices, the more it contributes to the growth of our GDP,' he said. Dr Ashigbey said telecommunication companies paid in excess of GHC6.07 billion in taxes, and other remittances to the government and allied agencies. He, therefore, urged the government to see the sector as a cash cow rather than the work horse that would drive other businesses up, and support it to raise the needed revenue. The Mobile Industry Transparency Initiative Report looks at the Chamber's contribution to the country as well as its importance to the industry. Source: Ghana News Agency