Champion efforts to reinforce racial justice, social equality – Catholic Bishops’ Conference

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has challenged victims of slavery, particularly Africa, to look beyond the history and confront the attendant debilitating challenges to transform and make progress. Most Rev. Matthew K. Gyamfi, the President of the Conference, observed that slavery, even though abolished on paper, continued to haunt the world in different forms such as systemic inequalities, brain drain, economic slavery and racial injustices. He said such systems perpetuated underdevelopment in Africa and in the lives of its descendants, a situation which required concerted efforts to mitigate. 'It is a stain on humanity that cannot be erased, but it is imperative that we acknowledge its devastating impact and work towards healing, reconciliation and moving forward, rather than being chained and enslaved by this activity to just one spot in our human history,' he said. Most Rev. Gyamfi made the remarks when he addressed the opening of a seven-day international workshop in Elmina on 'Addressing the aftermath of slave trade and slavery.' The workshop is a collaboration between the German Bishops' Conference and the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference through the Justice and Peace Commission and the Directorate of Governance, Justice, and Peace, respectively. It drew participants from across the world, particularly the Americas, Europe, and different parts of Africa to set the tone for confronting the legacies of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade and chart a path toward healing, justice, and reconciliation with the victims. The workshop is strategically being held in Elmina, given that it was the first point of call for the Europeans, and where Christianity and slavery started in Ghana. Activities lined up include a guided tour, presentations, and discussions on history of slavery and human trafficking, and a clean-up exercise. Most Rev. Gyamfi stated that the legacy of slavery and the slave trade did significant harm to social systems, the economy, its growth, and development of the people, a nd continued to do so. 'By deepening our understanding of the experiences of enslaved Africans and their descendants, we can strive to build a more just and equitable future for all,' he said. Describing slavery as one of humanity's gravest sins, Most Rev Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, called on faith leaders, traditional authorities, academics, activists, and policymakers to support initiatives that ensured racial justice, advanced social equality, and fostered a true spirit of reconciliation. He said some Africans were themselves culpable in the evil endeavour, insisting that the guilt was not only interracial. He said it was imperative to explore avenues that addressed socio-economic disparities, promoted equal access to education and employment, and encouraged efforts that uplifted historically marginalised communities. 'The Church and faith communities play a unique role in this journey. We are called to be beacons of hope, forgiveness, and healing. But for giveness does not mean forgetting, nor does it absolve us of the responsibility to seek justice,' he noted. 'In this context, we must champion efforts that lead to the transformation of societies, policies, and hearts, so that the lingering effects of this historical wrong can be overcome,' he added. Most Rev Palmer-Buckle intimated that the history and truth of slavery must be integrated in the education system to provide a comprehensive perspective of the atrocities as well as the accomplishments and resilience of those who overcame it. 'This will help future generations understand the gravity of this history and inspire them to build a world where such exploitation is unthinkable,' he said. Dr Jörg Ler of the German Commission Justitia et Pax, said it was crucial to underscore the importance of reconnecting with one another and building relationships towards righting the wrongs. Acknowledging that slavery and racism were still a reality today, he said the world must not allow violence and injustice to take the centre stage. Source: Ghana News Agency