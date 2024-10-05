Chief Imam urges politicians to control their emotions ahead of December 7, polls

Alhaji Baba Seidu, the Deputy Bono Regional Chief Imam, has advised politicians and their followers to control their emotions and guard against utterances that can infuriate or irritate tempers of political party opponents. He said that could cause political tension, fuel violence, and consequently disturbed the prevailing peace of the nation. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Alhaji Seidu reminded that women, children and the aged would suffer the brunt of political instability and urged Ghanaians to cherish and preserve the nation's peace in jealousy. He said much required from security services and called on the law enforcement agencies not to be divided on partisan political lines but remained professional in the discharge of their constitutional duties of maintaining peace and order during, before and after the December 7, polls. 'The security services must remain resolute and bold to stand for the truth and protect the interest of the public and the nation,' Alhaji Seidu a dvised. Source: Ghana News Agency